Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray hopes to build physical conditioning to revive career

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:25 IST
Tennis-Murray hopes to build physical conditioning to revive career
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Building the stamina to consistently survive the rigours of playing five-set matches will top Andy Murray's agenda as the former U.S. Open champion, who has undergone two hip surgeries, plots the revival of his career. Playing his first Grand Slam singles match since the 2019 Australian Open, Murray produced an astonishing fightback from two sets down to defeat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes in his opening round.

But that match seemed to take a toll on the 33-year-old as he bowed out against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Thursday. "The more tournaments that you play, the more matches that you play, you build up that sort of robustness in your body which right now I don't really have," Murray, who won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2012, told reporters.

"So that's something that I'll need to build up over the next few months and hopefully beginning of next year if I can stay healthy, I will be better able to back up difficult physical efforts." The Scot arrived for the U.S. Open tuneup at the Western & Southern Open having not played a professional match since the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Murray picked up back-to-back wins over Frances Tiafoe and world number seven Alexander Zverev but his level dropped against Milos Raonic in the round of 16 loss. "I felt like I played some good stuff at times, but it was quite up and down. I would like to play consistently better tennis," he said.

"If you aren't playing at a high level consistently, then you will play longer matches because you're having dips. With recent injury struggles, Murray accepted it would be "extremely difficult" to add to his three Grand Slam titles.

"It was hard enough when I had two normal hips. So it will be difficult, but I'll keep trying, like, why not? Why shouldn't I try my hardest to do that?" he said. "And if I don't, that's all right. But I might as well shoot for the stars."

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

22 schools closed in France due to coronavirus - minister

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of COVID-19. In mainland France there are currenly 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding ...

France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire believes that the French economy could perform better than currently forecast this year, he said on Friday.I think we will do better in 2020 than the 11 recession forecast at the moment, Le Maire told ...

Fitch places Future Retail on rating watch positive on sale to Reliance

Fitch Ratings has placed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating of C and the rating on its 500 million dollars 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due in 2025 of C with a recovery rating of RR4 on rating watch positive. This follows th...

One UI 2.5 update arrives for Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings September 2020 security patch along with several new features including Wireless DeX connection support, WiFi password request, Bitmoji stickers on the al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020