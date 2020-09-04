Left Menu
Tvesa shoots three-under 69 to lie fifth, Diksha tied 28th in Switzerland

The 54-hole event has 82 starters vying for the Euros 40,000 prize fund. Coming off two weeks of Links golf and a Top-20 finish, Tvesa had four birdies against one bogey in her round for a Tied-fifth position.

PTI | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:51 IST
Tvesa shoots three-under 69 to lie fifth, Diksha tied 28th in Switzerland
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik opened with a solid three-under 69 in the first round of the Flumserberg Ladies Open at Gams-Werdenberg Golf Club here. The event is part of the Ladies European Tour's Access Series (LETAS), which returns for the first time this season. The 54-hole event has 82 starters vying for the Euros 40,000 prize fund.

Coming off two weeks of Links golf and a Top-20 finish, Tvesa had four birdies against one bogey in her round for a Tied-fifth position. India's other player in the field, Diksha Dagar shot one-over 73 and is Tied-28th. The leader is 28-year-old Norwegian golfer Stina Resen, whose career-low seven-under 65 gave her three-shot lead over three players -- Stefania Avanzo, amateur Emma Spitz and Anaell Carnet, who shot four-under 68 each. Tvesa was with four others including Sanaa Nuutinen, who finished third at Czech Ladies Open. Resen, 27, has just one Top-10 on LETAS in past two years.

"I enjoyed my Links experience. I plan to play all events possible. I have had enough rest in the past few months. After the LET Access event this week, I stay on in Switzerland and play an LET event and then in France," Tvesa said. Next week Switzerland will host the Euros 200,000 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Tvesa bogeyed the second hole, but that was the only bogey she had during the day. She birdied fourth, 11th, 16th and 17th for a three-under 69. Diksha opened with a double bogey and added bogey on sixth and eighth. Her birdies on third and ninth helped her turn in two-over 38. She birdied 10th and 18th and bogeyed 17th for a day's work of one-over 73.

The top player at the end of the season on LET Access will earn the coveted LET membership for the 2021 season.

