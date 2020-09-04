Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants meet D-backs looking to make playoff push

The San Francisco Giants are on the fringe of a spot in the expanded Major League Baseball postseason field during the first week of September, and they have a chance to strengthen their position with a four-game home series against the free-falling Arizona Diamondbacks that begin Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:34 IST
Giants meet D-backs looking to make playoff push
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SFGiants)

The San Francisco Giants are on the fringe of a spot in the expanded Major League Baseball postseason field during the first week of September, and they have a chance to strengthen their position with a four-game home series against the free-falling Arizona Diamondbacks that begin Friday. The Giants (18-20) have won three of their last four games and took two of three from the Diamondbacks last weekend at Phoenix. They didn't see former teammate Madison Bumgarner, who has been on the injured list.

Bumgarner is scheduled to make his return this weekend, but first there is a Friday night game to play. "The ball's in our court," Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after Wednesday's 9-6 loss at Colorado. "We have the ability to control our destiny. We're swinging the bats really well. We've got a lineup that can put up runs, Coors Field or not. And we can do that against righties and lefties. And what we're starting to see is our starters are giving us a chance to win games. Outside of (Wednesday), our bullpen has been pretty good as well.

"We need it all to come together in these last couple of weeks. I think our schedule is a manageable one," Kapler added. That schedule includes eight remaining games against teams that traded a lot of pieces at the deadline, the Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

The Giants have left-hander Tyler Anderson (1-2, 4.75 ERA) on the mound Friday. Anderson will start his third consecutive game against Arizona with vastly differing results in the previous two. On Aug. 22, he pitched a complete-game three-hitter, allowing an unearned run in a 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks in San Francisco. On Aug. 28, he got roughed up for seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks (14-24) have lost five in a row, swept in a three-game series by the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in a series that ended Thursday night. Arizona has dropped 13 of its last 14 games. The Diamondbacks (14-24) have lost eight straight road games and are 1-5 this season against San Francisco, losing all three games in their first series at Oracle Park from Aug. 21-23.

"Things just aren't going the way we want," outfielder David Peralta told reporters. "We prepare ourselves every day the best way we can. Pretty good contact, we couldn't find a hole and that's how baseball works sometimes. Sometimes it works your way, sometimes it doesn't work." The Diamondbacks are running out of games to get things turned around, and have turned to some younger players to step into bigger roles after four veterans were traded earlier in the week.

"We have to come with the mentality to win every day. It doesn't matter who we have right now or in last place or not," Peralta said. "We can never give up. You have to keep working hard and keep a positive mentality." Taylor Clarke is set to make his third start of the season for Arizona Friday, after opening the season in the bullpen. Clarke (1-0, 2.22) is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four career starts against the Giants, his highest number of starts against any opponent.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Never forgive, never forget': Scarred survivor haunted by Beirut blast

In the days that followed the Beirut port explosion, Shady Rizk played a video he had taken on his phone again and again. Filmed from the balcony of his office directly opposite the port, it shows flames and smoke rising from what some offi...

Social Development conducts compliance assessment visits in Free State

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will be conducting compliance assessment visits at various department facilities that cater for vulnerable groups in the Free State province today.The pur...

Delhi HC issues notice on Centre's review plea related to EIA

The Delhi High court on Friday issued a notice to environmentalist Vikrant Tongad on a review petition moved by the Ministry of Environment against the courts June 30 order where the Centre was directed to publish the draft Environmental Im...

Anubhav Sinha remembers working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Mulk' on his birth anniversary

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha remembered working with late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in his critically acclaimed film Mulk, on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary. Sinha who directed Kapoor and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mulk, took to Insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020