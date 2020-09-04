Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radio silence from Rugby Australia on deadline day for rights submissions

Cricket rights holder Channel Seven threatened to terminate its six-year deal with Cricket Australia over concerns the domestic Big Bash League might be short of its best players due to restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus. Pay TV provider Foxtel, which merged with Fox Sports in 2018, said it would save A$180 million ($131 million) over the next three years after renegotiating rights deals for rugby league, Australian Rules football and other sports.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:11 IST
Radio silence from Rugby Australia on deadline day for rights submissions

Rugby Australia's (RA) hopes of securing a broadcasting rights deal to show the domestic game in 2021 and beyond remained up in the air on Friday as the deadline for submissions passed without any of the usual announcements by the rugby governing body.

RA, whose five-year deal with News Corp-owned Fox Sports expires at the end of 2020, invited broadcasters to bid for the rights to Wallabies internationals and an array of domestic competitions by Sept. 4. The invitation was accompanied by a warning to New Zealand from RA's interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke, who urged the country's rugby union to agree to a trans-Tasman competition by the same deadline or face organising their own domestic tournament next year.

RA declined to comment on Friday when asked by Reuters whether it had received any submissions from broadcasters or had any response from New Zealand Rugby (NZR). Clarke on Wednesday told Fairfax media RA had shared "very good dialogue" with broadcasters, without naming any.

The information vacuum has been viewed as discouraging by media pundits even as broadcasters look to renegotiate sports rights deals following disruptions to scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket rights holder Channel Seven threatened to terminate its six-year deal with Cricket Australia over concerns the domestic Big Bash League might be short of its best players due to restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus.

Pay TV provider Foxtel, which merged with Fox Sports in 2018, said it would save A$180 million ($131 million) over the next three years after renegotiating rights deals for rugby league, Australian Rules football and other sports. Foxtel boss Patrick Delany told a sports forum this week that the media company was now "fearless" about losing a sport if it was "asking too much money" and he excluded rugby union from a list of "tier one" targets for his company.

"The rest are going to have to adjust," he said. While NZR secured a five-year extension on its rights deal with local broadcaster Sky Sports last year, RA rebuffed an offer from Fox Sports and went to the market to seek other bidders.

Nearly a year later, the lack of a deal is hampering RA's ability to reset in 2021 and strike a pay deal with players, many of whom have already opted to head overseas due to the lack of certainty. Hopes of a joint competition with New Zealand in 2021 are also gradually fading as travel curbs and border controls aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 remain in force. ($1 = 1.3765 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CAS Bhadauria visits College of Air Warfare on 03 Sep

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff CAS visited College of Air Warfare CAW on 03 Sep 20. The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on...

Tripura CM praises farmer who cultivates watermelon in offseason

Bhabendra Debnath, a local farmer in the Mitai village of West Tripura cultivated watermelon in offseason, earning praise from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who visited all the way from Agartala to this place to meet this farmer. Speaking...

Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

The mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, on Friday as a Czech delegation concluded a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticised by China. Taipei also...

Man rides 1,200km on scooter to take wife to exam centre in MP

Rains and potholed roads were no deterrence for a Jharkhand man who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter, with his pregnant wife sitting pillion, so that she could appear for an exam for aspiring teachers here in Madhya Pradesh. The tribal coup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020