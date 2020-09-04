Left Menu
PSG announce three new coronavirus cases, total count reaches 6

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the club to six.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:53 IST
PSG logo . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the club to six. "The latest tests for PCR SarsCoV2 carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain first team confirmed three new positive cases. The players are following the appropriate health measures," the club said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the French club had announced that three players from the club had been diagnosed with the virus. "Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols," the club had tweeted.

"All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days," it had added. PSG are scheduled to begin their 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season on September 11 against Lens.

On August 24, PSG suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. With this win, the German side had won their sixth Champions League title. (ANI)

