Southgate to recall Maguire for England games in October

England coach Gareth Southgate is planning to give Harry Maguire an immediate recall to the squad for Nations League games next month after the defender was granted a retrial following his arrest for assault in an incident in Greece.

PTI | Burton-On-Trent | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

England coach Gareth Southgate is planning to give Harry Maguire an immediate recall to the squad for Nations League games next month after the defender was granted a retrial following his arrest for assault in an incident in Greece. Maguire was called up by Southgate last week for upcoming qualifiers against Iceland and Denmark, only to get dropped the same day after being convicted and handed a suspended 21-month sentence for assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

The Manchester United captain has since filed an appeal against his conviction and will get a retrial in a more senior court on a date yet to be announced. Southgate said Friday he has been in regular contact with Maguire and that it had been a "really difficult period" for the center back.

"I think the last few days have been very important for him to be able to relax, get away from all the tension, get a rest mentally," Southgate said in his news conference ahead of an away match against Iceland on Saturday. "Because, of course, he had a short break anyway but the events that happened in Greece really dominated that. "So I think he needed that switch-off, and he was able to go back to his club. Absolutely we would be looking to involve him in October." England plays Belgium and Denmark in the Nations League next month. Maguire is set to return before that to Premier League action, with the new season starting Sept. 12.

