Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national team's training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches. The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details. Earlier this week, the federation denied media reports that Courtois tested positive for COVID-19. Belgium travels to Denmark this week for its first Nations League match.PTI | Brussels | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:49 IST
Earlier this week, the federation denied media reports that Courtois tested positive for COVID-19. Belgium travels to Denmark this week for its first Nations League match. In the absence of Courtois, Simon Mignolet is likely to be handed a start. Belgium then hosts Iceland on Tuesday.
