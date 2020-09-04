Left Menu
Twins place OF Kepler on injured list

Also on Friday, Minnesota selected outfielder Brent Rooker in a corresponding move and added catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo as the 29th man for the team's doubleheader against Detroit. Rooker, 25, batted .281 with 14 homers and 47 RBIs in 65 games last season at Triple-A Rochester.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:15 IST
Twins place OF Kepler on injured list

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left adductor strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday, one day after Kepler exited the team's 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. He limped across home plate after scoring from first base on a double by Josh Donaldson in the second inning.

Kepler is batting .220 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 35 games this season. The 27-year-old is coming off a stellar 2019 season in which he recorded 36 homers, 90 RBIs and 98 runs scored while batting .252 -- all career highs.

Kepler is hitting .237 with 99 homers and 298 RBIs in 588 career games with the Twins. Also on Friday, Minnesota selected outfielder Brent Rooker in a corresponding move and added catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo as the 29th man for the team's doubleheader against Detroit.

Rooker, 25, batted .281 with 14 homers and 47 RBIs in 65 games last season at Triple-A Rochester. Astudillo, 28, hit .268 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 58 games with the Twins in 2019.

--Field Level Media

