Tennis-Mannarino's match with Zverev delayed by health officials
Frenchman Adrian Mannarino's third round match against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev at the U.S. Open was delayed by health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA)said in a statement on Friday.Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-09-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 04:03 IST
Frenchman Adrian Mannarino's third round match against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev at the U.S. Open was delayed by health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA)said in a statement on Friday. The match was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 pm local time on Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back by 2-1/2 hours while organisers conducted a "collaborative dialogue" with health officials, the governing body said in a statement.
Mannarino was one of 10 players who had contact with Benoit Paire and was placed under an "enhanced protocol plan" after his fellow Frenchman pulled out of the tournament having tested positive for COVID-19. "Given the sensitivity of the medical issues involved, the USTA is not able to provide further details," the statement added.
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their heads
Allies of Putin critic Navalny accuse Kremlin of blocking his evacuation to Germany
German bond yields fall for sixth day running; PMI's show Europe's recovery faltering
Virus cases reported at 41 schools in Germany's capital
Allies of Putin critic Navalny accuse Kremlin of blocking evacuation to Germany