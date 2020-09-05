Left Menu
Yankees top Orioles, extend win streak at Baltimore

Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier each had RBI singles in the top of the ninth to give the visiting New York Yankees a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on the road in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 06:48 IST
Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier each had RBI singles in the top of the ninth to give the visiting New York Yankees a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on the road in the first game of a doubleheader Friday. The Yankees won their 18th straight game in Baltimore and their 19th consecutive against Baltimore overall. The last loss they had at Camden Yards came on July 11, 2018 as they extended the best road winning streak against a single team in franchise history.

New York has swept its last five series in Baltimore. The Yankees were 10-0 at Baltimore 2019, becoming the second team since 1955 to post a 10-0 record on the road against a single team. The only other was the Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay in 2002. The Orioles lost their starting pitcher a few hours before the game when Alex Cobb was pulled and put on the IL, according to multiple reports. No reason was given at the time for the move with manager Brandy Hyde saying the team was following protocol.

Baltimore called up Thomas Eshelman to start but he lasted only 2 1/3 innings and gave up four runs (two earned). Yankees starter Michael King gave up three runs on four hits over four innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Orioles right-hander Travis Lakins (2-2) gave up two runs in the ninth inning and took the loss. The Yankees' Jonathan Holder (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the victory.

Cedric Mullins gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo home run, his second of the season. But the Yankees quickly bounced back when Gary Sanchez hit a solo homer, his seventh, to even the score at 1-1 in the second.

The Orioles began to rally as Rio Ruiz hit a two-run blast in the fourth off of King, his seventh. That cut the Yankees' lead to 4-3 as Hanser Alberto scored. Baltimore then tied the game in the fifth when Renato Nunez hit a solo homer, his 10th. The Orioles got a run back in the ninth when Nunez grounded into a double play, before Yankees right-hander Chad Green got Bryan Holaday to hit a fly ball for the final out and earn his first save.

