Twins sweep Tigers with extra-inning victory

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 08:44 IST
Jorge Polanco went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Marwin Gonzalez singled in the winning run in the eighth inning as the Minnesota Twins completed a doubleheader sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory on Friday afternoon in Minneapolis. Gonzalez drove in catcher Willians Astudillo, who began the inning at second base, with a one-out single to center off reliever Joe Jimenez (1-3) to break a 2-2 tie. The game was a makeup of an Aug. 28 postponement at Tiger Stadium, with Detroit serving as the home team and batting second.

Sergio Romo (1-1) pitched a hitless seventh to pick up the win. Trevor May struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to garner his second save as Minnesota extended its win streak to four games. Nelson Cruz also had two hits for Minnesota (24-16), which had won the opener, 2-0, behind back-to-back home runs by Polanco and Josh Donaldson and five shutout innings by Randy Dobnak, who picked up his sixth win of the season.

Jonathan Schoop had an RBI triple and scored a run, and Miguel Cabrera and Victor Reyes each had two hits for Detroit (17-19), which lost its third straight game. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Polanco singled, went to second on a single by Cruz and then scored on single by Brent Rooker, who was called up earlier on Friday when Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left adductor strain. It was the first major league hit and RBI of the outfielder's career.

Detroit then took a 2-1 lead in the bottom off with three consecutive two-out hits off reliever Sean Poppen. Reyes started the rally with a single and then scored on Schoop's triple down the right field line. Cabrera followed with an RBI single to right. The Twins tied it up, 2-2, in the top of the seventh when reliever Gregory Soto walked both Ehire Adrianza and Donaldson to open the inning, and Polanco singled to drive in Adrianza. But Jose Cisnero then came in to strike out both Miguel Sano and Cruz, and got Astudillo to line out to second to end the threat.

Minnesota catcher Alex Avila left the contest in the third inning with lower back tightness. --Field Level Media

