Lehner, Knights blank Canucks in Game 7

Robin Lehner made 14 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Friday night in Edmonton. Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny scored third-period goals to end a long shutout streak for Vancouver rookie goalie Thatcher Demko, who made 33 saves.

Robin Lehner made 14 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Friday night in Edmonton. Lehner tied an NHL record with his third shutout in the series.

The top-seeded Golden Knights advance to play the third-seeded Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final, which begins Sunday night in Edmonton. Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny scored third-period goals to end a long shutout streak for Vancouver rookie goalie Thatcher Demko, who made 33 saves. It was Demko's third career playoff start, all in the past three games.

Demko had stopped 98 consecutive shots over nearly 139 minutes dating back to Theodore's goal at 15:12 of the second period in Game 5 on Tuesday before Theodore scored on a power play with 6:08 left. The point shot gave Vegas a 1-0 lead. Tuch scored into an empty net with 2:06 remaining, and Stastny scored into an empty net with six seconds to go.

Demko took over as the starter after Jacob Markstrom sustained a groin injury. He combined to save 90 of 91 shots in Games 5 and 6, including 66 in a row entering Friday. Demko had 48 saves in a 4-0 win in Game 6 on Thursday, the most saves by an NHL rookie in a postseason shutout.

The Canucks managed just two long-range shots in the first period while getting outshot 11-2. Lehner wasn't tested until he made a diving glove save on Brock Boeser at the end of a two-on-one with 9:18 left in the second period, the fourth shot on goal for Vancouver.

The Canucks did not have a shot on goal on their first two power plays, and then they could not take advantage of a five-minute major penalty on Vegas forward Ryan Reaves for an illegal check to the head of Tyler Motte with 3:30 left in the second period. Vancouver had one shot on goal during the five-minute power play.

Vegas coach Peter DeBoer is the first NHL coach to win his first five Game 7s. --Field Level Media

