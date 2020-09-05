Marte's 4-hit night guides D-backs past Giants

Left Menu
Arizona starter Taylor Clarke then walked the bases loaded but escaped the jam by getting Brandon Crawford to line out. Marte's RBI double in the third inning put the Diamondbacks back in front, but Donovan Solano's run-scoring single a half-inning later evened the score again.

Ketel Marte tied a career high with three extra-base hits a part of a 4-for-5 evening, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 6-5 win over the host San Francisco Giants on Friday night in the first of a four-game series. Marte homered and doubled twice, and Daulton Varsho added a two-run single as Arizona ended a five-game losing streak overall and an eight-game losing road skid.

The Giants had won three of four. They matched the Diamondbacks with 12 hits, including Brandon Belt's solo home run in the seventh inning, but came up short. Travis Bergen (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief in just his second appearance in a Diamondbacks uniform. He was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 31.

Kevin Ginkel pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save. Giants starter Tyler Anderson (1-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Down 6-5 in the eighth, the Giants loaded the bases with no outs against reliever Stefan Crichton and two singles and a hit batter. However, Alex Dickerson hit a fly ball out that turned into a double play, with the Giants' Mauricio Dubon thrown out at the second base. Evan Longoria grounded out to end the inning.

Marte's first home run since July 30, and second of the season, gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the ball sailing into the seats in left field. The Giants drew even in the bottom of the inning on Belt's double to drive in Dickerson. Arizona starter Taylor Clarke then walked the bases loaded but escaped the jam by getting Brandon Crawford to line out.

Marte's RBI double in the third inning put the Diamondbacks back in front, but Donovan Solano's run-scoring single a half-inning later evened the score again. Varsho's single to right in the fourth inning gave Arizona a 4-2 lead. The first two Giants of the bottom of the fourth reached base, with Dubon's double driving in Joey Bart to cut the Diamondbacks' lead to 4-3.

Kole Calhoun's sacrifice fly and Nick Ahmed's single knocked in runs for Arizona in the top of the fifth before Brandon Crawford delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Varsho just missed what was close to his first major league home run in the sixth, his long fly ball caught at the center-field wall by Dubon.

