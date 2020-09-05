Soccer-Czech Republic-Scotland tie to go ahead despite COVID-19 concerns

The Czech Republic will go ahead with next week's UEFA Nations League match against Scotland but will field a different team than the one that beat Slovakia on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns, a team spokesman said on Saturday.

Shortly after their 3-1 victory against Slovakia, the Czech FA said in a statement that Monday's game against Scotland would not take place due to the "current situation with COVID-19". Slavia Prague's chairman said shortly before the game against Slovakia that he would ask to withdraw his club's players from the Czech squad after another member of the national team staff tested positive for the new coronavirus.

After discussions with UEFA, the Czech Republic have decided to put together a new team for Monday's match, which is set to played in the Czech city of Olomouc, team representatives said. "The Czech FA is now in close communication with clubs and deciding who will play for the national team," FA spokesman Michal Jurman said on Twitter.

The Scottish FA had said at the time that it was aware of reports the Czech FA had called the game off, adding it had not received official notification and would ask UEFA for clarification. Scotland began their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Israel on Friday and will travel to Olomouc on Sunday.