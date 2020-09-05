Left Menu
Development News Edition

Younger guys will feel little less pressure in empty stadium but its a challenge for seniors: Katich

The 13th edition of the IPL, which begins on September 19, will be held in a bio-secure environment behind closed doors -- at least the first phase -- in wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. "Personally, I think some of the younger players actually enjoy the fact that there will be a little less pressure with less people at the ground, creating all that noise and distraction," Katich said during RCB's YouTube show 'Bold Diaries'.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:28 IST
Younger guys will feel little less pressure in empty stadium but its a challenge for seniors: Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich feels that while younger guys will feel lesser pressure in empty stadiums but it could well be a challenge for the senior cricketers as they gear up for Indian Premier League. The 13th edition of the IPL, which begins on September 19, will be held in a bio-secure environment behind closed doors -- at least the first phase -- in wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

"Personally, I think some of the younger players actually enjoy the fact that there will be a little less pressure with less people at the ground, creating all that noise and distraction," Katich said during RCB's YouTube show 'Bold Diaries'. "I think it will be more of a challenge for some of the older guys that are used to the buzz of the crowd and getting their adrenaline going. But I think there will still be a lot of motivation within our squad to go out and perform well," he added.

Experienced mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton had earlier said that cricketers like Virat Kohli who depend on external stimulation and are used to 'pressure' are "really going to struggle" in front of empty stadium but self-motivated players will "do a hell lot better" in this year's IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Kohli completed their mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in Dubai and had started their training camps last week.

Katich, 45, said younger players could make an impact in this year's tournament. "I think the players will be motivated enough as there is a lot at stake in terms of the opportunity that it presents and the players want to make the most of that. They know this is a big tournament," said the former Australia cricketer.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Robert Pattinsons positive test on Batman set underscores challenges for HollywoodBritish actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Iran schools re-open despite concerns over spread of virusSchools in Iran re-opened to 15 million students on Saturday after a seven-month closure despite concerns over increased spread ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festivalAustralian director Roderick MacKay braved COVID-19 restrictions to make a daunting trip to the Venice film...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges transparencyThe Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020