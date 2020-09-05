Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Czech Republic-Scotland tie to go ahead despite COVID-19 concerns

Slavia Prague's chairman said shortly before the game against Slovakia that he would ask to withdraw his club's players from the Czech squad after another member of the national team staff tested positive for the new coronavirus. After discussions with UEFA, the Czech Republic have decided to put together a new team for Monday's match, which is set to played in the Czech city of Olomouc, team representatives said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:46 IST
Soccer-Czech Republic-Scotland tie to go ahead despite COVID-19 concerns
After discussions with UEFA, the Czech Republic have decided to put together a new team for Monday's match, which is set to play in the Czech city of Olomouc, team representatives said. Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic will go ahead with next week's UEFA Nations League match against Scotland but will field a different team than the one that beat Slovakia on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns, a team spokesman said on Saturday.

Shortly after their 3-1 victory against Slovakia, the Czech FA said in a statement that Monday's game against Scotland would not take place due to the "current situation with COVID-19". Slavia Prague's chairman said shortly before the game against Slovakia that he would ask to withdraw his club's players from the Czech squad after another member of the national team staff tested positive for the new coronavirus.

After discussions with UEFA, the Czech Republic have decided to put together a new team for Monday's match, which is set to play in the Czech city of Olomouc, team representatives said. "The Czech FA is now in close communication with clubs and deciding who will play for the national team," FA spokesman Michal Jurman said on Twitter.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said: "We were as surprised as UEFA to learn of the statement posted on the official FACR channels last night. Following extensive conversations late last night and this morning we have received categorical assurance that the match goes ahead." Scotland began their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Israel on Friday and will travel to Olomouc on Sunday.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pak again violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch on Saturday evening at about 5.30 pm.The Indian Army is retaliating in a befitting ...

People News Roundup: Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Robert Pattinsons positive test on Batman set underscores challenges for HollywoodBritish actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting...

Rains lash Delhi; waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas

A thunderstorm barrelled&#160;through the national capital on Saturday evening, uprooting trees and bringing moderate rains that flooded low-lying areas. Heavy waterlogging disrupted&#160;traffic movement on key roads.Rains had been evading...

NEWSALERT NEWSALERT-SUSHANT-NCB-ARREST NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Su'

NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in drugs case linked to his death Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020