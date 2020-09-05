Soccer-England win in Iceland after late penalty drama

Left Menu
A 90th minute penalty from Raheem Sterling gave England a 1-0 win over Iceland in their Nations League match in Reykjavik on Saturday after the home side missed a chance to equalise through a stoppage-time penalty.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:36 IST
Sterling got the decisive goal from the spot, after a disappointingly drab game when Sverrir Ingi Ingason was ruled to have handled the England striker's shot. Image Credit: ANI

Ingason was sent off for the handball, leaving both teams reduced to 10 men after England full-back Kyle Walker was sent off in the 70th minute. But Iceland, who famously beat England at Euro 2016, had their opportunity to get a draw from their opening League A Group 2 match when Joe Gomez brought down Albert Gudmundsson inside the box.

But Birkir Bjarnason fired his penalty high over the bar to leave Gareth Southgate's side with the three points.

