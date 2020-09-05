Soccer-England win in Iceland after late penalty drama

A 90th-minute penalty from Raheem Sterling gave England a 1-0 win over Iceland in their Nations League match in Reykjavik on Saturday after the home side missed a chance to equalise through a stoppage-time penalty. Sterling got the decisive goal from the spot, after a disappointingly drab game when Sverrir Ingi Ingason was ruled to have handled the England striker's shot.

Ingason was sent off for the handball, leaving both teams reduced to 10 men after England full-back Kyle Walker was sent off in the 70th minute. But Iceland, who famously beat England at Euro 2016, had their opportunity to get a draw from their opening League A Group 2 match when Joe Gomez brought down Albert Gudmundsson inside the box.

But Birkir Bjarnason fired his penalty high over the bar to leave Gareth Southgate's side with the three points.