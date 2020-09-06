Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mercedes F1 spent $442 million in 2019 but still made money

Mercedes are on course to win both titles again this season for the seventh year in a row, with six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton 47 points clear of his closest rival Max Verstappen after seven races. The results to end-December showed Mercedes made a post-tax profit of 14.7 million pounds, compared with a previous 12.6 million.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 00:06 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes F1 spent $442 million in 2019 but still made money
Mercedes are on course to win both titles again this season for the seventh year in a row, with six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton 47 points clear of his closest rival Max Verstappen after seven races. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Formula One champions Mercedes spent 333 million pounds ($442 million) in winning both titles last year but still reported a profit, according to the team's published 2019 accounts. Mercedes are on course to win both titles again this season for the seventh year in a row, with six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton 47 points clear of his closest rival Max Verstappen after seven races.

The results to end-December showed Mercedes made a post-tax profit of 14.7 million pounds, compared with a previous 12.6 million. They won 15 races last year, including nine one-two finishes, and 32 podium places in all.

The accounts said Mercedes had enjoyed a 23.6% share of television coverage, generating a cumulative television advertising value equivalent (AVE) of $5.406 billion for commercial partners. Turnover was 363.6 million pounds, up from a previous 338.4 million, due mainly to increased sponsorship and marketing revenue.

Formula One is introducing a $145 million budget cap from next season as part of measures aimed at creating a more level playing field for the 10 teams as well as a more sustainable future. Driver salaries and marketing expenses are among the exclusions to the cap.

Hamilton, likely to end the season as the most successful driver of all time, is one of the world's highest-earning athletes and has yet to renew a contract that expires at the end of 2020. Team boss Toto Wolff, whose own future at the helm remains uncertain, told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix that the target was to reduce considerably the burden on the parent company.

"Obviously Mercedes has invested a lot over the years into the team and continues to invest a lot on the power unit side, which is still a considerable investment," he said. "But the return on investment for Mercedes has been great.

"I am very committed to reducing this investment to zero on the chassis side and then help improve the power unit situation," Wolff said the cost cap would force Mercedes to reorganise the way they operate. ($1 = 0.7526 pounds)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the U.S. Open doubles competition on Saturday, hours before they were due on court after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials, the Un...

Cardinals place LHP Kim on IL, activate LHP Miller

The St. Louis Cardinals put rookie left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day injured list Saturday and reinstated left-handed reliever, Andrew Miller. No specific injury or illness was provided by the team for Kim, but the St. Louis Post-Dis...

Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than 80 million that will make him the NFLs second-highest-paid wide receiver, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allens agent, Joby Br...

Soccer-England scrape win in Iceland after late penalty drama

Englands Raheem Sterling converted a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-0 win away to Iceland in their opening Nations League match on Saturday after the home side themselves missed a spot-kick in stoppage time that would have salvaged a dra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020