Report: Raiders deal rookie RB Bowden to Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading rookie running back and return specialist Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The Raiders are sending Bowden, who was a third-round pick in April's draft, and a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami in exchange for the Dolphins' 2021 fourth-round selection.

The 2021 fourth-round pick is the same one the Raiders sent to Miami last week to acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan. The versatile Bowden did a little bit of everything on offence at Kentucky, moving from wide receiver to become a running quarterback last season after an injury to the Wildcats' starter.

The first-team All-American wound up leading the SEC with 1,468 rushing yards and added 348 receiving yards and 403 passing yards while accounting for 17 touchdowns: 13 rushings, three passing and one receiving. --Field Level Media