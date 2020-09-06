Tennis-Pospisil outlasts Bautista Agut to reach fourth round

Tennis-Pospisil outlasts Bautista Agut to reach fourth roundReuters | New York | Updated: 06-09-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 01:48 IST
Unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil pulled off another upset at the U.S. Open when he knocked out Spain's eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the third round on Saturday. Pospisil, who eliminated fellow Canadian and 25th seed Milos Raonic in the second round, has already spent nearly 10 hours on court at Flushing Meadows and he advanced in emphatic fashion after smashing 71 winners and 19 aces.
Pospisil lost his focus after taking the opening set with a late break, as he allowed Bautista Agut back into the contest, but the Canadian got a new lease of life after a medical timeout in the fourth set and roared to victory. The 30-year-old next plays Australian Alex de Minaur.
