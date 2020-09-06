RHP Fulmer claimed again, this time by Orioles

Left Menu
Carson Fulmer's busy summer continued Saturday when the right-hander joined his fourth team in just over six weeks after he was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Fulmer, who has 51 games of major league experience, with 15 starts, was first placed on waivers by the Chicago White Sox on July 23. The White Sox made the Vanderbilt product the No. 8 overall selection in the 2015 draft.

The 26-year old was initially claimed off waivers by the Detroit Tigers, who used him in seven games, then he was claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now the Orioles will take a chance on a pitcher who has a 6-9 career record and a 6.57 ERA. Because he is out of minor league options, Fulmer must be exposed to waivers before he can be sent to a team's alternate training site.

The claim of Fulmer was one of a number of moves for the club Saturday. Baltimore also recalled right-hander David Hess and sent righty Evan Phillips to the alternate training site. Infielder Rylan Bannon was added to thr 60-man player pool. The Orioles also placed outfielder Anthony Santander on the injured list with an oblique injury. --Field Level Media

