Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Authentic holds off Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Authentic held off a late challenge by favorite Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs and give the Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sixth win in the annual Run for the Roses. Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, set the early pace and managed to maintain his speed down the stretch in the 1-1/4 mile classic, which was held without spectators due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 05:16 IST
Horse racing-Authentic holds off Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Authentic held off a late challenge by favorite Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs and give the Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sixth win in the annual Run for the Roses.

Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, set the early pace and managed to maintain his speed down the stretch in the 1-1/4 mile classic, which was held without spectators due to the COVID-19 crisis. Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was well positioned to overtake Authentic as the horses made the final turn but couldn't close the gap and had to settle for second.

Longshot Mr. Big News was third and Honor A.P. was fourth in the 15-horse race. "It's definitely not getting old," Hall of Fame jockey Velazquez said after clinching his third Kentucky Derby victory.

"The feeling that you get, I could cry. It's incredible." The Kentucky Derby was postponed from its traditional first Saturday in May due to the pandemic.

The Belmont Stakes was held on June 20 and the Preakness Stakes, usually the second in the Triple Crown races, will be held in a month's time. The Breeders' Cup will follow on Nov. 6 and 7. Black Lives Matter protesters rallied near Churchill Downs on Saturday, many carrying signs honoring Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by police after they burst into her Louisville home in March.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19; Nintendo to re-release Mario games in 35th anniversary year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No ticket? No problem. Berrettini's biggest fan packs a microphone

A ban on spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic did little to deter Matteo Berrettinis biggest fan on Saturday, who stood outside the fence to shout encouragement during the sixth seeds third-round victory on Saturday.Giovanni Bartocci, wh...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Heat upset arena rejected as polling placeThe Miami Heat expressed disappointment on social media that their home arena was rejected as a polling place site for Novembers general electio...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Army identifies soldier in fatal Texas training incidentThe soldier who died this week after collapsing during a physical training exercise at the Fort Hood U.S. Army base in T...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. British newspaper distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockadeDistribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after climate change activists blockaded printworks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020