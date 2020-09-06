Left Menu
Buxton delivers game-winner for Twins in rally over Tigers

With Cruz at third and Eddie Rosario at second, Buxton hit a four-hopper into the hole and easily beat shortstop Willie Castro's throw to drive in Cruz for the walk-off win for the Twins. Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota (25-16).

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:04 IST
Byron Buxton beat out an infielder grounder with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to drive in Nelson Cruz with the winning run as the Minnesota Twins rallied for their fifth straight win, 4-3, over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night in Minneapolis. With Cruz at third and Eddie Rosario at second, Buxton hit a four-hopper into the hole and easily beat shortstop Willie Castro's throw to drive in Cruz for the walk-off win for the Twins.

Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota (25-16). Jorge Alcala (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. Victor Reyes homered and had two hits and Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single, his 2,849th career hit, breaking a tie with Brooks Robinson for 48th place on the all-time list. Willie Castro added two hits and Jose Cisnero (1-2) took the loss for Detroit (17-20), which lost its fourth in a row.

Detroit, which failed to garner an extra-base hit while scoring just two runs in dropping both ends of a doubleheader on Friday, needed just two pitches to change that Saturday as Reyes smashed Kenta Maeda's second pitch into the right field plaza for his fourth home run of the season. Detroit starter Tarik Skubal, who yielded just a Josh Donaldson walk over the first four innings, gave up his first hit to Brent Rooker leading off the fifth, a single off the end of the bat to right. Jake Cave pinch-ran for Rooker, took third on a single by Sano and scored on Rosario's double play grounder to tie it, 1-1.

Detroit took a 3-1 lead in the seventh, parlaying four singles and a walk into two runs. Jonathan Schoop led off with a walk and then went to third on a single by Cabrera. Jeimer Candelario then drove in Schoop with a single off reliever Tyler Clippard to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead, and Castro followed with another single to load the bases. Jorge Bonifacio then singled in Cabrera to make it 3-1.

Sano cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh with his ninth homer of the season off reliever Joe Jimenez, a 414-foot line drive off the facing of the second deck in left. Sano then tied it with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, driving in pinch-runner Ehire Adrianza and setting the stage for Buxton's game-winner.

--Field Level Media

