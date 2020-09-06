Left Menu
Cristiano Ronaldo reprimanded for not wearing mask

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been reprimanded for not wearing a mask while watching his side's match against Croatia in the Nations League.

ANI | Porto | Updated: 06-09-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:53 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo reprimanded for not wearing mask
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been reprimanded for not wearing a mask while watching his side's match against Croatia in the Nations League. Ronaldo was ruled out from the match against Croatia on Saturday (local time) due to a toe infection, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, Ronaldo caught the attention after a stadium official was seen approaching the striker to remind him to put on his mask as part of coronavirus protocol. Ronaldo then quickly complied with the official and he was seen wearing a mask for the entirety of the match.

Portugal defeated Croatia 4-1 in the Nations League as Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva all registered goals for Portugal. Portugal will next be facing Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday. The manager of Portugal Fernando Santos has confirmed that Ronaldo would be missing the match against Sweden as well.

"I wasn't resting him. If he was in good shape, he would have been in the starting XI able to play the game against Croatia. He feels better and, at the moment, he will travel to Sweden. Then we'll see. There is no injury, but he has to recover from that infection," Goal.com quoted Santos as saying to RTP. Ronaldo has scored 99 goals for Portugal and would be looking to score his 100th international goal.

Portugal is the defending champions of Nations League tournament as the side defeated Netherlands 1-0 in the finals. (ANI)

