US Open 2020: Mladenovic withdraws from women's doubles over health concerns

Kristina Mladenovic along with women's doubles partner Timea Babos has withdrawn from the ongoing US Open. The decision has been taken as Mladenovic came into "prolonged close contact" with a player who had tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reported.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Frenchman Benoit Paire tested positive for COVID-19 and Mladenovic had admitted of being in contact with him. As per a report in CNN, Mladenovic had confirmed that she had played cards with Paire while wearing a mask and had been around him.

For the smooth transition of the US Open, a bio-secure bubble has been created and players are being shuttled between the tournament grounds and two tournament hotels in Long Island. All players are staying in the hotel except Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams as they have opted for private accommodation. (ANI)