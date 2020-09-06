Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians score walk-off win over Hader, Brewers

Cleveland erased a 1-0 deficit in the fifth inning as Mercado worked a one-out walk from Brandon Woodruff before coming around to score on Hernandez's RBI double to the gap in left-center field. Ramirez then fouled off six pitches before depositing a 3-2 fastball from Woodruff just over the wall in right field for a two-run homer.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:00 IST
Indians score walk-off win over Hader, Brewers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Brewers)

Oscar Mercado recorded the first hit off Josh Hader this season with a double to lead off the ninth inning before coming around to score in the Cleveland Indians' 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Mercado advanced to third base after a slider in the dirt by Hader (0-1) eluded catcher Omar Narvaez. Cesar Hernandez's single to left field allowed Mercado to trot home with the winning run.

Hader, Milwaukee's closer, entered Saturday with nine saves and no hits allowed over 11 2/3 innings this season. Jose Ramirez belted a two-run homer to complete a 10-pitch at-bat and Hernandez ripped an RBI double in the fifth inning for the Indians (24-15), who have won seven of their last 10 games.

The late offense made a winner out of Brad Hand (1-1), who struck out a pair while stranding runners on the corners in the ninth inning. Keston Hiura homered in his third consecutive contest, Orlando Arcia also went deep and Daniel Vogelbach had an RBI double for the Brewers (18-20), who have lost five of their last six road games.

Hiura led off the sixth inning with his team-leading 11th homer and Arcia did the same in the eighth after depositing a 3-1 fastball from Nick Wittgren over the wall in left field. Arcia's third homer of the season forged a tie at 3. Cleveland erased a 1-0 deficit in the fifth inning as Mercado worked a one-out walk from Brandon Woodruff before coming around to score on Hernandez's RBI double to the gap in left-center field.

Ramirez then fouled off six pitches before depositing a 3-2 fastball from Woodruff just over the wall in right field for a two-run homer. The blast was Ramirez's ninth of the season and fourth in his last nine games. Hiura was hit by a pitch from Aaron Civale to lead off the fourth inning and advanced to second base after a throwing error by catcher Sandy Leon. Hiura then came around to score after Vogelbach ripped a double to right field.

Vogelbach is 3-for-6 in two games since joining the Brewers. The 27-year-old batted .088 (5-of-57) in a combined 20 games this season with Seattle and Toronto, who both designated him for assignment. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at 89

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday posted an emotional message on Twitter after his mother passed away at the age of 89.Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.Heartbroken to inform that my dea...

Ciera Payton to play Wendy Williams in biopic

Actor Ceira Payton has been roped in to play television host Wendy Williams in an upcoming biopic on her life set at Lifetime. According to Deadline, P-Valley actor Morocco Omari will star as Williams ex-husband Kevin hunter. The Chi helm...

For Lebanese, recovery too heavy to bear a month after blast

A month after Beiruts devastating explosion, Ghassan Toubaji still sits under a gaping hole in his ceiling he can look up through the dangling plaster, wires and metal struts and the broken brick roof and see a bit of sky. The 74-year-old ...

Char Dham priests protest Uttarakhand govt's decision to form Devasthanam Board

Char Dham priests have submitted a letter to Uttarakhand government, protesting against the formation of Devasthanam Board without consulting 61 other temples. They have also urged the State government to complete the beautification of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020