Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Rebels future looks more secure after claiming playoffs place

"There was a staff member who has been here since the start in tears after the game so it means a lot to people." With the Rebels looking more secure, the spotlight shifts back to the Force, who were dumped from Super Rugby in 2017 and only kept alive after being bankrolled by mining magnate Andrew Forrest. Rugby Australia (RA) Chairman Hamish McLennan has said he wants the Force brought back into the fold and has stuck to demands that any future Super Rugby competition format involves at least five Australian teams.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:19 IST
Rugby-Rebels future looks more secure after claiming playoffs place
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

The Melbourne Rebels' last-gasp victory over the Western Force to secure a playoffs place for the first time not only brought backroom staff to tears it also went a long way to securing their future in Super Rugby. The Rebels beat the Force 34-30 to sneak into Super Rugby AU's elimination final next week against the Queensland Reds, with the winner to then face the ACT Brumbies in the final of the domestic competition on Sept 19.

The possibility of winning the title seemed a distant one only a couple of months ago for the Rebels, who have been notoriously inconsistent since coming into the competition in 2011 and generate little profile in a city where Australian Rules football is king. Their sub-par performances and lacklustre crowds prompted critics to call for them to be axed with Super Rugby set to go through a major shake-up next year.

"It's a big moment for our club," Rebels coach Dave Wessels said. "There was a staff member who has been here since the start in tears after the game so it means a lot to people." With the Rebels looking more secure, the spotlight shifts back to the Force, who were dumped from Super Rugby in 2017 and only kept alive after being bankrolled by mining magnate Andrew Forrest.

Rugby Australia (RA) Chairman Hamish McLennan has said he wants the Force brought back into the fold and has stuck to demands that any future Super Rugby competition format involves at least five Australian teams. RA are currently without a television deal from 2021 and sent out expressions of interest to broadcasters last month, with the Force included in their plans. That deadline, however, came and went on Friday.

While the Force were competitive in Super Rugby AU they could not finish teams off and lost all eight of their matches. "Week in, week out, we haven't got the results we wanted," captain Ian Prior said.

"But we're proud of the patches of performances that we've strung together. There has been a lot of hard work over the last couple of years to get to this point."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against co-founder of fact-checking website for 'threatening, torturing' girl through Twitter

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. The FIR was registered against Zubair under provis...

C'garh fixes cost for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

The Chhattisgarh government has fixed the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the wake of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, an official said on Sunday. Patients will have to bear the cost of treatment in...

Bhiwandi man booked for giving banned triple talaq to wife

A 27-year-old man from Bhiwandi inThane district has been booked for giving triple talaq to hiswife despite the practice being outlawed, police said onSundayKhalid Shaikh has been charged under the Muslim WomenProtection of Rights on Marria...

South Korea confirms 167 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Seoul South Korea, September 6 ANISputnik South Korea confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking the fourth consecutive day of less than 200 new cases registered per day, and the overall tally reached 21,177, the Korea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020