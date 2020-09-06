Left Menu
Development News Edition

Something has to give as Padres conclude series in Oakland

Padres right-hander Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.63 ERA) and A's righty Mike Fiers (4-1, 4.86) are the scheduled starters on the final day of a series that has had two one-sided results, with San Diego (24-17) winning 7-0 on Friday before Oakland (23-13) rebounded with an 8-4 triumph on Saturday. Richards has just one win this season, but that belies the fact he has allowed either zero or one run in four of eight starts.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:11 IST
Something has to give as Padres conclude series in Oakland
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Padres)

One pitcher who has excelled on the road this season duels another who has been dominant at home when the San Diego Padres and host Oakland Athletics conclude their three-game interleague series on Sunday afternoon. Padres right-hander Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.63 ERA) and A's righty Mike Fiers (4-1, 4.86) are the scheduled starters on the final day of a series that has had two one-sided results, with San Diego (24-17) winning 7-0 on Friday before Oakland (23-13) rebounded with an 8-4 triumph on Saturday.

Richards has just one win this season, but that belies the fact he has allowed either zero or one run in four of eight starts. The 32-year-old has been especially tough on the road, where he's gone 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA in four outings.

The longtime Los Angeles Angel hasn't had much success at Oakland in his career, going 1-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 11 games (nine starts). He's 2-4 with a 4.33 ERA overall against the A's in 17 career meetings (13 starts). Considering that they traded away their top two guys at the position at the deadline, the Padres have gotten surprisingly powerful production from catchers in the first two games of the series.

Luis Campusano, serving as a designated hitter, belted a homer in his major league debut in Friday's win, before Austin Nola, acquired from Seattle last month, hit his sixth homer of the season on Saturday. The Padres also acquired a third catcher, Jason Castro, at the deadline, giving manager Jayce Tingler the opportunity to mix-and-match the rest of the season.

Campusano did not play on Saturday after his memorable debut on Friday. Tingler warned reporters that's the way it's going to be for all three of his guys. "They're all going to catch," he insisted. "They're all going to play."

Castro has a bit of a history against Fiers, having belted a three-run homer off him in their last head-to-head in a game between the A's and Angels on Aug. 11. Fiers has gone 2-0 in three home starts this season, improving his eye-catching record in Oakland to 14-2 since he was acquired from Detroit during the 2018 season.

The 35-year-old has faced the Padres just once in his career, suffering the loss for Milwaukee in a 5-2 defeat in June of 2012. He's 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA against San Diego. One Padre with whom Fiers is plenty familiar is Eric Hosmer, who has gone 6-for-13 (.462) with a double in their career battles.

Hosmer is only part of the problem with facing the Padres these days, A's Friday starter Jesus Luzardo warned. "It's definitely difficult when you got (Fernando) Tatis Jr., (Manny) Machado and Hosmer, the first three guys in the lineup," Luzardo said after taking the loss in the series opener. "It's obviously a tough lineup to face."

That trio, and No. 9 hitter Trent Grisham, have combined for 14 hits and eight RBIs in the first two games of the series. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hasina pays tributes to Mukherjee in Bangladesh parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to Indias former president Pranab Mukherjee and said he was a true friend of Bangladesh, as the countrys Parliament adopted a condolence motion over his death. He was a true friend...

Low ozone found over Brahmaputra river valley

Scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences ARIES, Nainital an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology DST Government of India have evaluated the near-surface ozone in the B...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020