Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-West Ham have most unfulfilled potential, says Moyes

West Ham United have the most unfulfilled potential in the Premier League, according to manager David Moyes who has twice steered the London club clear of relegation. Moyes, however, said it was more about building a squad that was capable of fulfilling the club's potential and not necessarily spending huge amounts on the market. "Our board has backed managers -- they invested 200 million pounds to help the last one," Moyes said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:54 IST
Soccer-West Ham have most unfulfilled potential, says Moyes
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

West Ham United have the most unfulfilled potential in the Premier League, according to manager David Moyes who has twice steered the London club clear of relegation. Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini midway through last season with West Ham again in trouble despite the usual pre-season optimism fuelled by a host of signings.

As he did after he replaced Slaven Bilic in 2017, Moyes helped West Ham to retain their top-flight status, although finishing 16th is hardly what fans were promised when the club left its Upton Park ground and moved in to the Olympic stadium in 2016. From being classified as something of a relegation battle specialist, former Everton and Manchester United manager Moyes knows the club, and he himself, must look higher.

"I'd argue the club has still got the most unfulfilled potential in the Premier League," he told the Sunday Times, a week before the start of the new season. "What surviving (the threat of relegation) gave us, and what we have now, is a chance to grow; to get away from the boom and bust, the chopping and changing that has been the story of West Ham recently. The standards have to be much better.

"We're going to have to play better, do better. I think we've got to be better in everything." This is the first proper pre-season Moyes has been allowed at West Ham, after he was shown the door and replaced by Pellegrini after saving them from relegation in 2017-18.

In some ways the long COVID-19 lockdown last season enabled Moyes to embed his ideas and the team returned to take 12 points from the last seven games, a notable upturn in form. Moyes said his priority was to lower the average age of the squad and have Declan Rice as its natural leader. So hanging on to the England midfielder is vital.

"We see Declan in the (captain) Mark Noble mould," he said. "I want a team with a younger profile." West Ham sold Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion this week, prompting criticism from the fans and players, including Noble. Moyes, however, said it was more about building a squad that was capable of fulfilling the club's potential and not necessarily spending huge amounts on the market.

"Our board has backed managers -- they invested 200 million pounds to help the last one," Moyes said. "If anything, that was proof that just spending doesn't guarantee success. What I'd like is to build. To say to supporters, 'I'm going to give you a team to be proud of. Something that is not going to be flaky'."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood lashes out at media for mobbing Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office: Witness our lowest

Several Bollywood personalities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, criticised medias mobbing of actor Rhea Chakraborty, flouting all standard protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic, as she reached Narcoti...

BPPI Q1 sales turnover up 94 pc to Rs 146.59 cr

The Bureau Of Pharma PSUs Of India BPPI reported a 94.21 per cent increase in its sales turnover at Rs 146.59 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020,&#160;the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Sunday. It had posted a sales tu...

Minor girl raped by mother's colleagues during lockdown

A 13-year-old was raped at her residence here by her mothers colleagues and a policeman among others during the March-April lockdown and the police have launched a manhunt for the accused, police said. At least seven persons were involved i...

CBI arrests Junior Engineer of MCD, another person in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Engineer of Ward -23, Civil Lines Zone, North Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 50,000. CBI had registered a case against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020