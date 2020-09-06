Left Menu
Peter Harley signs contract with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC on Sunday announced the signing of Peter Harley.

06-09-2020
Jamshedpur FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Jamshedpur FC on Sunday announced the signing of Peter Harley. "Jamshedpur FC continued its string of signings and announcements under Owen Coyle with the addition of 32-year-old defender Peter Harley. The Englishman put pen to paper and signed with the club for the Indian Super League 2020-21," the club said in a statement.

The defender comes at the back of a highly successful season with Motherwell FC in the Scottish Premiership. He captained the team to third place in the league, only behind Scottish legacy teams - Celtic and Rangers, thus qualifying Motherwell for the UEFA Europa League 2020-21. Hartley has played 418 matches in his career since his senior team debut in 2007, keeping 122 clean sheets and scoring 37 goals.

After joining the ISL side, Hartley said he will give 110 percent every day to bring success to the club. "I am honored to be given an opportunity to sign for Jamshedpur, a club with ambition to win. I certainly did not have to think twice about playing for Owen Coyle, a manager held in high regard. I promise to give 110 per cent every single day in order to bring success and silverware to the Jamshedpur supporters. At every club that I have played for, my goal has always been to add glory to my jersey number till the day I depart," Hartley said in a statement.

Owen Coyle said, "Hartley is a massive signing for us. He brings in so much experience from playing in the English leagues and the Scottish Premiership. He is a central defender with great capability and a born leader. He is a fighter who is mentally strong and a fierce competitor. Hartley hates conceding goals and that is the attitude I need from my centre-back." The defender has played in prestigious tournaments in England like the FA Cup and the League Cup where he represented his clubs against the likes of Chelsea, Everton, Sheffield United, Watford, and Wigan Athletic. He also played versus Burnley in 2009, which was then under the management of Coyle, and also scored against Antonio Conte's Chelsea in a 2016-17 League Cup tie. (ANI)

