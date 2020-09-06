Left Menu
Motor racing-Italian GP red-flagged after Leclerc crash

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:34 IST
Motor racing-Italian GP red-flagged after Leclerc crash
Representative image

The Italian Grand Prix was halted on Sunday to allow for repairs to the tyre barrier after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at Parabolica. Leclerc, whose team mate Sebastian Vettel had already retired with brake failure, clambered out of the car apparently unscathed.

"It's a big crash," the Monegasque said on the team radio. Mercedes' six times world champion Lewis Hamilton was leading the race but had yet to serve a 10 second stop/go penalty for entering the pit lane after it had closed.

