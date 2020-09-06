Left Menu
Mohammedan SC's new signing Subhash Singh arrives in Kolkata

Mohammedan Sporting Club on Sunday completed the signing of experienced forward Singam Subhash Singh as the Black Panthers added depth to their squad ahead of the 2020-2021 second division league qualifier campaign. Mohammedan will be his third club in Kolkata, with the 30-year-old having already turned out for the other two city giants -- Mohun Bagan and East Bengal -- in the past.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:38 IST
Mohammedan Sporting Club on Sunday completed the signing of experienced forward Singam Subhash Singh as the Black Panthers added depth to their squad ahead of the 2020-2021 second division league qualifier campaign. Singh, who turned out for Neroca FC last season arrived in Kolkata in the afternoon.

A versatile attacker, Singh started his career at Air India in 2009 before stints at East Bengal, Salgaocar FC, Pune FC, Bharat FC, Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Shillong Lajong, Neroca FC and Real Kashmir. Mohammedan will be his third club in Kolkata, with the 30-year-old having already turned out for the other two city giants -- Mohun Bagan and East Bengal -- in the past. An excited Singh said, "I am delighted to sign for Mohammedan Sporting Club. It's a great club with top players and passionate fans. "I have a bond with the city and that is something that I look forward to returning to. I want to score goals for the club and help the club to qualify for I-League." "When I got the offer from Mohammedan Sporting Club, I didn't hesitate for one moment that I want to be here. "I am excited for the new challenge, I will be giving one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch," he added.

