Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Gasly wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix thriller

Mercedes's championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished seventh after starting on pole and dropping to last following a 10-second stop/go penalty for entering the pit lane under a red light while leading. Despite the setback, the six-times world champion retained his 47-point lead at the top -- now over team mate Valtteri Bottas, who was fifth, after Red Bull's Max Verstappen retired.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:12 IST
Motor racing-Gasly wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix thriller
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France's Pierre Gasly won an astonishing Italian Grand Prix thriller for Italy-based AlphaTauri on Sunday in a topsy-turvy race packed with suspense and none of the usual top teams on the podium.

McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished a close second at Monza after a nail-biting chase to the flag, with Racing Point's Lance Stroll third on a podium of youngsters. Mercedes's championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished seventh after starting on pole and dropping to last following a 10-second stop/go penalty for entering the pit lane under a red light while leading.

Despite the setback, the six-times world champion retained his 47-point lead at the top -- now over team mate Valtteri Bottas, who was fifth, after Red Bull's Max Verstappen retired. Hamilton has 164 points after eight races to Bottas's 117 and Verstappen's 110.

It was the first time since 2013, when Kimi Raikkonen triumphed with Lotus in Australia, that a team other than Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull had won a race. "It's unbelievable," gasped Gasly, who was dropped by Red Bull's main team last year but has come on in strides in the strangest of seasons disrupted by COVID-19 and without spectators. "It was such a crazy race and we capitalised on it.

"I've been through so much in 18 months, I struggle to realise this." The victory was a first in F1 for Gasly, the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996 and the second for the former Toro Rosso team whose only other win was also at Monza with Sebastian Vettel in 2008.

"I was so close but yet so far," said Sainz, who had also dreamed of taking his first win before joining Ferrari next year. "I needed one more lap." The race had to be stopped at the halfway mark after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed heavily into the tyre wall at Parabolica.

Leclerc's team mate Sebastian Vettel had already retired with brake failure and the chances of hearing the Italian anthem on the podium had appeared to be nil up to that point. The standing restart from the grid, and Hamilton's penalty that left the Briton having to make up a 30-second deficit, set up a thrilling 17-car sprint and a glimpse of what a reverse-grid race might look like.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut called Ahmedabad mini Pakistan, must apologise:BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of defaming Gujarat by calling Ahmedabad a mini Pakistan and demanded that he apologise to the people of Gujarat and Ahmedabad. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai earlier in the day, Raut ...

Cycling-Improving Bernal waiting for his moment on the Tour de France

Egan Bernal might not look as strong as the Slovenian duo of Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar after a week of racing on the Tour de France, but the defending champion is waiting for the right moment to put the hammer down.Jumbo Vismas Roglic...

692 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman, 87,072 in total

Muscat Oman, September 6 ANIXinhua The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 692 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 87,072, the official Oman News Agency ONA reported.Meanwhile, 579 ...

Kerala FM tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official sources said. His swab samples wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020