Titans announce signing of 'closer' Clowney

The Titans shared a photo on social media Sunday afternoon that showed the three-time Pro Bowl selection standing beside the team plane with owner Amy Adams Strunk, not long after announcing the signing of the free agent defensive end. "We brought in the closer.

Jadeveon Clowney has landed in Tennessee. The Titans shared a photo on social media Sunday afternoon that showed the three-time Pro Bowl selection standing beside the team plane with owner Amy Adams Strunk, not long after announcing the signing of the free agent defensive end.

"We brought in the closer. #TeamMom," said the caption accompanying the photo on the team's Instagram post. Clowney, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans. While the team did not announce terms, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the defensive end's deal is worth at least $12 million a year with a potential for $15 million.

Tennessee finished the 2019 season at 9-7, earned a wild-card playoff berth and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. The 27-year-old chose the Titans over returning to the Seattle Seahawks or signing with the New Orleans Saints, who made a late push. Clowney reportedly was looking for $21 million per season when free agency opened in March, but the market stalled.

In 75 career games, he has tallied 32 sacks, 236 tackles, nine forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 71 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, one interception and four defensive touchdowns. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season. Clowney played in 13 games (11 starts) for the Seahawks last season, registering three sacks, 31 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.

With the Titans, he will work again with head coach Mike Vrabel, who was an assistant coach with the Texans for part of the time Clowney played in Houston. Clowney spent his first five seasons in Houston before being traded to Seattle before the 2019 season. Vrabel had nice things to say about Clowney earlier this offseason.

"When I coached J.D., J.D. was prepared," Vrabel said, per the team website. "We did a lot with him and put him in a lot of different places to try and have him help us affect the game. And he played extremely hard. ... We asked him to do a lot, and he did do a lot for us. I never had an issue with J.D.'s effort on the field." The Titans are scheduled to begin the season Sept. 14 against the Broncos in Denver.

