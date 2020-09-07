Phillies place OFs Bruce, Quinn on IL

Left Menu
The Philadelphia Phillies placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the New York Mets. The 27-year-old Quinn was injured when he slammed into the center field well in pursuit of a long drive. Bruce is batting .225 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 22 games this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Philadelphia also placed outfielder Roman Quinn on the seven-day concussion list. Both players were injured during Saturday's contest against the Mets.

The Phillies recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick and right-hander Mauricio Llovera from the alternate training site at Lehigh Valley. Bruce, 33, aggravated his left quadriceps during Saturday's 5-1 loss. The 27-year-old Quinn was injured when he slammed into the center field well in pursuit of a long drive.

Bruce is batting .225 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 22 games this season. The three-time All-Star has 318 career blasts in 13 big league campaigns with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Phillies. Quinn is batting .241 with two homers and six RBIs in 30 games. He has a .243 career average in 139 major-league games over parts of four seasons.

Garlick, 28, was hitless in five at-bats over four appearances with Philadelphia earlier this season. He has a .226 average in 53 career at-bats, counting 30 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Llovera, 24, has never pitched in a major league game. He was 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 14 appearances (12 starts) at Double-A Reading last season.

--Field Level Media

