Tennis-Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win

Alexander Zverev slammed down 18 aces en route to demolishing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday. "I’m in the quarter-finals and that can only be a good thing," said Zverev, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year. "I’ve been waiting for this moment for six months."

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-09-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 00:52 IST
Tennis-Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Alexander Zverev slammed down 18 aces en route to demolishing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday. After an early break for the 2-1 lead, the 23-year-old German never let his Spanish opponent get a foothold in the match. He produced 39 winners and dropped just one service game during a ruthless performance.

Davidovich Fokina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second set but the advantage was shortlived as Zverev broke back before racing away with the set. He sealed it with an ace. The Spaniard barely had a chance to make an impact on the world number seven's serve, the fastest clocking at 139 mph, just shy of his personal record of 142 mph.

Davidovich Fokina, who took a medical time out to treat a foot problem, tried to rattle Zverev by attempting some drop shots but the fleet-footed fifth seed moved nimbly around the court. "I'm in the quarter-finals and that can only be a good thing," said Zverev, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year.

"I've been waiting for this moment for six months."

