Giants release WR Coleman

He was released nine days later when they acquired another former Browns receiver in Josh Gordon. The Giants signed him to the practice squad in 2018, and he wound up playing in eight games and catching just five passes for 71 yards.

The New York Giants cut receiver Corey Coleman on Sunday, parting ways with a former first-round still draft pick looking for a long-term home. Coleman survived Saturday's cuts and had been expected to stick with the team as the fourth receiver but was a casualty, along with safety Sean Chandler and offensive lineman Chad Slade, when the Giants claimed tackle Jackson Barton, defensive back Adrian Colbert and wide receiver Damion Ratley off waivers on Sunday.

The Browns selected Coleman with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5, 2018, for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later. Coleman, now 26, then signed with New England but was released after less than a week; the Patriots later re-signed him to the practice squad. He was released nine days later when they acquired another former Browns receiver in Josh Gordon.

The Giants signed him to the practice squad in 2018, and he wound up playing in eight games and catching just five passes for 71 yards. New York was counting on his contribution in 2019, but he tore an ACL on the first day of practice and missed the season. In 27 NFL career games, Coleman has 61 receptions for 789 yards and five touchdowns.

Coleman told reporters just last week how ready he was for the 2020 season in New York after sitting out the past year. "I'm very grateful. I love this organization and I'm excited to be a part of it. It's something special," he said. "I'm really excited and thankful, to be honest. Everyone on the team, we are super close. Me being here, being involved in football, even though I wasn't playing, I was still involved. I was happy to be here, and I wanted to be here, too."

Barton and Colbert were both claimed from the Kansas City Chiefs, while Ratley was claimed from the Cleveland Browns.

