deGrom fans 12, Mets flex muscles in romp vs. Phillies

Pete Alonso homered twice while Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Wilson Ramos all went deep for the Mets (19-22), who have won the middle two contests of the four-game wraparound series. The Phillies (19-17) have lost back-to-back contests for the first time since a five-game losing streak from Aug. 19-22.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:14 IST
Jacob deGrom struck out 12 batters over seven strong innings and got some rare run support Sunday afternoon, when the host New York Mets hit five homers in a 14-1 romp over the Philadelphia Phillies. Pete Alonso homered twice while Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Wilson Ramos all went deep for the Mets (19-22), who have won the middle two contests of the four-game wraparound series.

The Phillies (19-17) have lost back-to-back contests for the first time since a five-game losing streak from Aug. 19-22. deGrom (3-1) allowed one run on three hits, including a second-inning homer by Andrew Knapp, and walked two while reaching double digits in strikeouts for the 44th time in his career. He got a career-high 35 swings and misses in 108 pitches, the most since Danny Duffy received 35 swings and misses for the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1, 2016.

Alonso hit his first homer leading off the second against Aaron Nola (4-3) to jumpstart the biggest offensive outburst of the season for the Mets. deGrom, who lowered his ERA to 1.69, exited with a 7-1 lead -- marking only the fourth time this year that New York has scored more than three runs while he was in the game. Since debuting in 2014, deGrom has 22 outings in which he's allowed one run or fewer over at least seven innings and not earned a win.

Andres Gimenez had a two-run single in the fourth, Robinson Cano scored on an error by first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the fifth and McNeil and Nimmo homered in the sixth. The Mets piled on in the eighth, when Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme each had two-run doubles and Alonso hit a two-run homer before Ramos went deep.

The 14 runs were the most by the Mets since a 14-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on July 17, 2019. Smith finished with a career-high four hits while Alonso, Nimmo and Michael Conforto had three hits apiece.

Nola took the loss after allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over 5 1/3 innings. --Field Level Media

