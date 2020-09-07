Left Menu
Tigers power past Twins to end losing skid

Willi Castro, Grayson Greiner and Sergio Alcantara each hit home runs as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Willi Castro, Grayson Greiner and Sergio Alcantara each hit home runs as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Jonathan Schoop tripled and doubled and scored twice for the Tigers, who pounded out 17 hits in the victory.

Jeimer Candelario went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI, while Castro, Schoop, Victor Reyes, Miguel Cabrera, Jorge Bonifacio and Greiner each had two hits for Detroit (18-20). The Tigers scored a total of five runs in the first three games of the series. Alcantara homered in his first major league at-bat in the third inning, the eighth player in Tigers history to perform that feat.

The game was tied 7-7 in the eighth when Greiner hit his third home run of the season to left, clipping the top of the glove of Eddie Rosario before going over the fence. Schoop added an RBI triple, driving in Victor Reyes who had walked, and Cabrera followed with an RBI single to make it 10-7. Rosario cut it to 10-8 with a two-out solo homer in the eighth.

Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) picked up his first major league win in relief and Bryan Garcia earned his first major league save by pitching a scoreless ninth. Brent Rooker had a two-run double for Minnesota (25-17) which had a five-game win streak snapped. Willians Astudillo had a two-run single and Rosario, Jorge Polanco, Luis Arraez, Jake Cave and Ehire Adrianza each had two hits for the Twins. Sergio Romo (1-2) took the loss.

Detroit jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an RBI single by Travis Demeritte in the in the second and Alcantara's home run to left-center field. Minnesota tied it, 2-2, in the third on Astudillo's single to center, driving in Cave who had walked, and Adrianza, who doubled off the top of the wall of right-center. The Twins batted around in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead highlighted by Rooker's two-run double and an RBI double by Arraez.

Detroit cut it to 6-5 in the sixth with a two-run homer by Castro into the upper deck in right and an RBI single by Greiner. Rosario extended Minnesota's lead to 7-5 on a single in the sixth but the Tigers came back to tie it on an RBI double by Candelario, driving in Schoop who had double, and an RBI single by Castro. --Field Level Media

