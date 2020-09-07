Left Menu
Golf-Johnson extends Tour Championship lead at East Lake

Johnson has said the FedExCup championship is the missing piece of his resume, which includes 22 wins on the PGA Tour including the 2016 U.S. Open, and he'll look to claim the $15 million in prize money in Monday's finale.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 05:06 IST
Golf-Johnson extends Tour Championship lead at East Lake

Dustin Johnson posted his best round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday, carding a third-round 64 to sit five shots clear of the field as he guns for his first FedExCup championship.

After misfiring with the driver for most of Saturday, the overnight leader was much better on Sunday, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and is now 19-under for the tournament with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas tied for second at 14-under. World number two Jon Rahm is fourth at 13-under and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa is fifth at 12-under.

World number one Johnson, who has had the 54 hole lead in the last four tournaments he has played in, was the top seed going into East Lake and started 10-under with a two-shot lead due to the staggered scoring system. Johnson has said the FedExCup championship is the missing piece of his resume, which includes 22 wins on the PGA Tour including the 2016 U.S. Open, and he'll look to claim the $15 million in prize money in Monday's finale.

