Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals legend Brock dies at 81

Brock stole a record seven bases in both the 1967 and 1968 World Series. Brock batted .293 over his 19-year career, including a .304 average in 1979 during his age 40 season.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 05:13 IST
Cardinals legend Brock dies at 81

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, a standout base stealer who was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, died on Sunday. He was 81. Brock went through several medical ailments in recent years, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Acquired by the Cardinals in a seven-player deal in 1964 with the Chicago Cubs, Brock would go on to set the National League record for stolen bases at 938. He also amassed 3,023 hits. Brock set the major league single-season record of 118 steals in 1974. The mark was later broken when Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole 130 in 1982. Henderson (1,406) is the lone player with more career steals than Brock.

He had yet to prove himself when the Cardinals acquired him for a package that included 18-game winner Ernie Broglio, but the trade proved to be one-sided in favor of St. Louis. Brock was key in helping St. Louis into the World Series that first season. The Cardinals ended up winning their first title since 1946 when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games.

Brock batted .300 in the 1964 World Series but did not steal a base. He won two titles with the Cardinals, also earning a championship ring in 1967 after a seven-game triumph over the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals lost the World Series the following season in seven games to the Detroit Tigers. Brock stole a record seven bases in both the 1967 and 1968 World Series.

Brock batted .293 over his 19-year career, including a .304 average in 1979 during his age 40 season. He earned his sixth All-Star Game nod that final year. Although he was known for his speed, Brock hit 141 home runs with 900 RBIs and had a .343 on-base percentage. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's secures access to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within months

Australia on Monday said it will receive the first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, as the countrys virus hotspot said the number of new daily infections has fallen to a 10-week low. Prime Minister Scott Morrison sai...

Australia to extend bankruptcy protection rules until end 2020

Australia will extend its temporary insolvency and bankruptcy protection rules until the end of this year, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday, providing businesses a lifeline to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pande...

Golf-Johnson extends Tour Championship lead at East Lake

Dustin Johnson posted his best round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday, carding a third-round 64 to sit five shots clear of the field as he guns for his first FedExCup championship.After misfiring with the driver for most of ...

Angels sweep Astros after four-run eighth

Jared Walshs RBI single snapped a 5-5 tie and sparked a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Even without center fielder Mike Tro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020