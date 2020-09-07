Angels sweep Astros after four-run eighth

Jared Walsh's RBI single snapped a 5-5 tie and sparked a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Even without center fielder Mike Trout, who got the day off, the Angels were able to finish off a four-game sweep of the Astros, who are just beginning an 11-game road trip. The Angels have won five in a row.

Jo Adell, who started in center in Trout's place, began the Angels' eighth-inning rally with a single, his second hit of the afternoon. He went to third on a single by Max Stassi and scored on Walsh's single off Astros starter Framber Valdez. Astros manager Dusty Baker stuck with Valdez into the eighth inning despite the scorching conditions -- it was 106 degrees at first pitch and 108 degrees when Valdez was lifted in the eighth.

Valdez (3-3) gave up eight runs on 11 hits and two walks, throwing 108 pitches in seven-plus innings. The Angels added three more runs in the eighth, getting a bases-loaded walk from Luis Rengifo and a two-run single from Justin Upton off Houston reliever Chris Devenski. In addition to Adell, Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward, Walsh and Stassi each had two hits for Los Angeles. Mike Mayers (1-0), one of five Angels relievers, got the victory.

The Astros (21-19) had just six hits, but three of them were home runs. Kyle Tucker (No. 8 on the season in the first inning), Aledmys Diaz (No. 2 in the second) and Carlos Correa (No. 4 in the seventh) all left the yard for Houston. The home runs by Tucker and Diaz in the first two innings gave the Astros a 3-0 lead against Angels starter Jaime Barria. But the Angels responded against Valdez in the bottom of the second with an RBI single by Ward and a two-run home run by Rendon, his eighth, in the third.

The Angels (17-25) added another run in the third after Adell doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Walsh to make it 4-3. Barria was done after five innings, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out six and making 86 pitches.

