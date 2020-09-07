Left Menu
Cardinals legend Brock dies at 81

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, a standout base stealer who was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, died on Sunday. He was 81. Brock went through several medical ailments in recent years, including a leg amputation in 2015 related to diabetes and a diagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2017.

"Lou Brock was one of the most revered members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the very best to ever wear the Birds on the Bat," Cardinals' principal owner William O. DeWitt Jr said in a statement. "Lou was a Hall of Fame player, a great coach, an insightful broadcaster and a wonderful mentor to countless generations of Cardinals players, coaches and members of the front office. ... He will be deeply missed and forever remembered." Acquired by the Cardinals in a seven-player deal in 1964 with the Chicago Cubs, Brock would go on to set the National League record for stolen bases at 938. He also amassed 3,023 hits.

Brock set the major league single-season record of 118 steals in 1974. The mark was later broken when Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole 130 in 1982. Henderson (1,406) is the lone player with more career steals than Brock. He had yet to prove himself when the Cardinals acquired him for a package that included 18-game winner Ernie Broglio, but the trade proved to be one-sided in favor of St. Louis.

Brock was key in helping St. Louis into the World Series that first season. The Cardinals ended up winning their first title since 1946 when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games. Brock batted .300 in the 1964 World Series but did not steal a base. He won two titles with the Cardinals, also earning a championship ring in 1967 after a seven-game triumph over the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals lost the World Series the following season in seven games to the Detroit Tigers.

Brock stole a record seven bases in both the 1967 and 1968 World Series. Brock batted .293 over his 19-year career, including a .304 average in 1979 during his age 40 season. He earned his sixth All-Star Game nod that final year. Although he was known for his speed, Brock hit 141 home runs with 900 RBIs and had a .343 on-base percentage.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, daughter, Wanda, sons, Lou Jr. and Emory, stepchildren Marvin Hay and Jacqueline Means, grandchildren Darian, Alivia, Colston, Spencer and Iris, and was preceded in death by his son, Daniel. --Field Level Media

