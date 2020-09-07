Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trinbago Knight Riders extend winning streak, secure 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Trinbago Knight Riders extended their winning streak in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they secured a massive 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots here on Sunday.

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:30 IST
Trinbago Knight Riders extend winning streak, secure 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders extend winning streak, secure 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (Photo/ CPL T20 Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Trinbago Knight Riders extended their winning streak in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they secured a massive 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots here on Sunday. This was Trinbago Knight Riders' tenth straight win in the competition and the team holds the top spot on the table with 20 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Chasing a low total of 78 runs, Amir Jangoo and Tion Webster provided Trinbago Knight Riders a good start, smashing regular boundaries. The duo took their side over the 50-run mark but soon after that Jangoo (19) was dismissed by Rayad Emrit. Tim Seifert then took the field. The team's innings was just in the 12th over when Seifert's gigantic six secure the win.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a poor start as Chris Lynn was sent back to the pavilion by Akeal Hosein in the third over. Soon after that, Evin Lewis too followed Lynn back to the pavilion as he was dismissed by Sikandar Raza. The fall of wickets did not stop as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lose three wickets in quick succession. Rayad Emrit and Denesh Ramdin then took the charge and took their side past 50 runs.

Ali Khan then took the wicket of Ramdin, who was the highest scorer from the side with 19 runs. Fawad Ahmed then came out furiously and took two wickets in an over, reducing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 69/8. Trinbago Knight Riders' bowlers continued with their brilliant form and their opponents were all out on 77 runs in the 19th over. During the other match of the day, St Lucia Zouks defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 11 runs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China August exports rise 9.5% y/y, beat f'casts; imports down 2.1%

Chinas exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5 from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1, customs data showed on Monday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1 from year ear...

COVID-19 case fatality rate below 2 pc, on continuous decline: MoHFW

The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate CFR has dropped below 2 per cent and is on a continuous decline. The data published by the Union Ministry shows that the ...

Over 40 percent of employed people work from home during lockdown: Stats NZ

More than 40 percent of employed people did at least some of their work from home during the lockdown at COVID-19 alert levels 4 and 3 in April and early May, Stats NZ said today.At alert level 4 in April 2020, with all non-essential busine...

China's August yuan-denominated exports rise 11.6% y/y, imports down 0.5% y/y

Chinas yuan-denominated exports in August rose 11.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, while imports decreased 0.5 on year.Chinas trade balance last month was 416.59 billion yuan 61.00 billion.China is due to report dollar-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020