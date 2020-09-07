Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starc feels Australia need 'little bit of game time' after loss in 2nd T20I

After suffering a defeat in the second T20I against England, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said his team needs a "little bit of game time" and hopes to "fix" things in the third T20I.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:24 IST
Starc feels Australia need 'little bit of game time' after loss in 2nd T20I
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat in the second T20I against England, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said his team needs a "little bit of game time" and hopes to "fix" things in the third T20I. "It's not an excuse but coming off five months without cricket doesn't help. You can't really simulate international matches by having nets or a centre-wicket practice. And T20 cricket is such a short game -- those little moments have really cost us in the long run. We've been a little bit off where we want to be and I think that comes from a little bit of game time," ESPNcricinfo quoted Starc as saying.

"Hopefully now we can fix that for the third game and then move on to the one-dayers, and show now [that] we've had that game time we can get those plans right and execute a bit better than we have in those first two T20s," he added. England secured a six-wicket win in the second T20I against Australia and with that, the hosts have sealed the three-match series.

The third match of the series will be played on Tuesday. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS forensic team conducts viscera test of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gu...

JU final semester exams in digital mode but no dates fixed

Jadavpur University has decided that the final semester examination in arts and science stream will be held in digital mode but the date for the tests has not been fixed, an official said on Monday. The faculty meeting of the university on ...

Kangana thanks Amit Shah, says no patriot can be crushed

Kangana Ranaut on Monday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, Kangana...

AAP leaders hold protest in Delhi demanding release of salaries of MCD employees

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leaders and councillors on Monday held a protest in support of Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD employees who were not getting their salaries for the last six months. MCD employees have not got their salaries for the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020