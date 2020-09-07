Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys place LB Lee, RT Collins on IR

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and right tackle La'el Collins will begin the season on injured reserve, the team confirmed Monday. Last season, the two-time Pro Bowl selection played in all 16 games (13 starts) for the first time since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2010.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:04 IST
Cowboys place LB Lee, RT Collins on IR

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and right tackle La'el Collins will begin the season on injured reserve, the team confirmed Monday. The veteran starters were removed from the 53-man roster, along with wide receiver Ventell Bryant, but all three players will be eligible to return after three weeks.

Lee, 34, has been limited throughout the offseason while recovering from a sports hernia but hopes to be ready to go by October. Last season, the two-time Pro Bowl selection played in all 16 games (13 starts) for the first time since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2010. Lee registered 86 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Collins, 27, missed most of training camp with a hip injury and needs the next three weeks to get into shape, the team said. He has started 47 of the Cowboys' 48 games over the past three seasons. Bryant, 24, sustained an injury to his left leg during the team's annual Blue-White scrimmage on Aug. 30. He played 12 games for the Cowboys in 2019, mostly on special teams. He caught one pass for a 15-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys filled the three vacancies by re-signing linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March and cornerback C.J. Goodwin, all of whom Dallas released over the weekend. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pacer Jared Warner pens three-year deal with Gloucestershire

Pacer Jared Warner has joined Gloucestershire Cricket on a three-year deal from Yorkshire on Monday. The Wakefield born right-arm seamer, who has previously played regularly for England U19s, will join the club at the beginning of October f...

J-K LG begins outreach programme in Jammu, urges people to share issues with him

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha began his outreach programme from Jammu on Monday and appealed to the people to come forward with their issues and grievances for an accountable administration. Kick-starting the programme, ...

Future Consumer defaults on debt repayment

Future Group firm Future Consumer Ltd FCL on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal redemption and interest on non-convertible debentures. The current default amount includes principal of Rs 20 crore and interest of Rs 2.03 cr...

Centre rudderless, clueless about economy: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday slammed the Centre for Indias dismal GDP print in the first quarter of 2020-21, and said the Narendra Modi-led government did not spend enough on fiscal stimulus to bolster the economy amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020