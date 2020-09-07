Left Menu
Development News Edition

I have never experienced racism in Proteas setup: Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Monday said that he has never experienced racism personally, and respecting the views of everyone was his key takeout from the recent culture camp held in Skukuza.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:12 IST
I have never experienced racism in Proteas setup: Tabraiz Shamsi
Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (Photo/ Tabraiz Shamsi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Monday said that he has never experienced racism personally, and respecting the views of everyone was his key takeout from the recent culture camp held in Skukuza. An extended 32-man member squad including a High-Performance squad featuring nationally contracted players, South Africa A team, as well as players who have been identified as in the plans for the near future were part of the culture camp. An updated values system that held respect, empathy, and belonging were highlighted as the prevailing top pillars from the gathering.

"I think for me, the biggest thing was that as a group we realised that there's a lot of strength in being able to communicate, rather than just sitting and assuming. Once we air out our views and understand things from the other person perspective, then things become a lot clearer and a lot easier for us to understand where people are coming from, where their hurt is coming from, where their happiness is coming from," Shamsi said in an official release issued by Cricket South Africa (CSA). "In the Proteas environment, I've never personally experienced any racism. The past players have spoken about it and how things were not equal and stuff like that. I think even the players that did make it, had to go through some hurdles that they shouldn't have had to experience if there was a level playing field," he added.

The spinner also said that racism and discrimination should not be tolerated and the menace should be eradicated once and for all. "That's the biggest thing that we need to acknowledge and understand. We need to ensure that kind of stuff is not tolerated and taken away from the system. As a group of players, we need to create that bubble and ensure it doesn't happen," Shamsi said.

"We need to understand that we are one and we are going out there to fight as a team, to fight for each other, and to fight for our country. We must understand where we're coming from," he added. The 30-year-old, who has 49 wickets in 46 matches across all formats for the Proteas, is also optimistic about the future of South Africa despite the team currently going through change following a spate of senior retirements.

The likes of JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander all retired in the recent past, but Shamsi feels the young players coming through have the ability to step up. "We always want to improve and get better," he added. "We're in a unique position at the moment where most of our senior players retired in a big clump and experience is something you can't buy. It leaves a massive gap yes, there aren't natural successors to some of these players, but the way I look at it is that we're a young group with many players that can step in," Shamsi said.

"I am a positive person and this leaves us in a unique position. We're now an unknown package and because there are so many new players, that doesn't have to be a bad thing. We all know each other having played against each other in domestic cricket for so long so I think we can look forward to a bright future," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pacer Jared Warner pens three-year deal with Gloucestershire

Pacer Jared Warner has joined Gloucestershire Cricket on a three-year deal from Yorkshire on Monday. The Wakefield born right-arm seamer, who has previously played regularly for England U19s, will join the club at the beginning of October f...

J-K LG begins outreach programme in Jammu, urges people to share issues with him

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha began his outreach programme from Jammu on Monday and appealed to the people to come forward with their issues and grievances for an accountable administration. Kick-starting the programme, ...

Future Consumer defaults on debt repayment

Future Group firm Future Consumer Ltd FCL on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal redemption and interest on non-convertible debentures. The current default amount includes principal of Rs 20 crore and interest of Rs 2.03 cr...

Centre rudderless, clueless about economy: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday slammed the Centre for Indias dismal GDP print in the first quarter of 2020-21, and said the Narendra Modi-led government did not spend enough on fiscal stimulus to bolster the economy amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020