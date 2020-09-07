Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengals put CB Waynes on IR, re-sign McTyer

He collected 242 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 career games since being selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He is being replaced on the roster by cornerback Torry McTyer, 25, who was waived on Saturday by Cincinnati and re-signed.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:33 IST
Bengals put CB Waynes on IR, re-sign McTyer
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve, as expected, on Monday as he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle. Waynes, 28, had surgery last month for the injury, which he suffered Aug. 9. He will be eligible to return later this season, though there is no timetable.

The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year, $42 million deal in March after he spent his first five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Waynes recorded 56 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception in 14 games last season. He collected 242 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 career games since being selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He is being replaced on the roster by cornerback Torry McTyer, 25, who was waived on Saturday by Cincinnati and re-signed. The Bengals signed him off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last September, and he appeared in five games, making two tackles. In 2018, he played in 15 games for the Miami Dolphins and made 30 tackles and broke up three passes.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Djokovic fate a warning for players; All Tuor de France participants await COVID and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Djokovic fate a warning for players to keep emotions in checkTennis players throwing rackets and hitting balls away in anger and frustration during matches are regular scenes on the circu...

Pacer Jared Warner pens three-year deal with Gloucestershire

Pacer Jared Warner has joined Gloucestershire Cricket on a three-year deal from Yorkshire on Monday. The Wakefield born right-arm seamer, who has previously played regularly for England U19s, will join the club at the beginning of October f...

J-K LG begins outreach programme in Jammu, urges people to share issues with him

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha began his outreach programme from Jammu on Monday and appealed to the people to come forward with their issues and grievances for an accountable administration. Kick-starting the programme, ...

Future Consumer defaults on debt repayment

Future Group firm Future Consumer Ltd FCL on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal redemption and interest on non-convertible debentures. The current default amount includes principal of Rs 20 crore and interest of Rs 2.03 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020