Report: Free agent RB Miller meeting with Bills

He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns and catching 25 passes for 163 yards and one score in 14 games with Houston. Drafted in the fourth round by Miami in 2012, Miller has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 209 passes for 1,565 yards and eight TDs in 105 games (89 starts) with the Dolphins and Texans.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:35 IST
The Buffalo Bills are meeting with running back Lamar Miller on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The New England Patriots released the 29-year-old veteran on Saturday.

Miller missed the entire 2019 campaign after suffering a torn left ACL during a preseason game. He posted 1,000-yard seasons with the Miami Dolphins in 2014 and the Houston Texans in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns and catching 25 passes for 163 yards and one score in 14 games with Houston.

Drafted in the fourth round by Miami in 2012, Miller has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 209 passes for 1,565 yards and eight TDs in 105 games (89 starts) with the Dolphins and Texans. Second-year running back Devin Singletary is the starter in Buffalo, which also has 2020 third-round pick Zack Moss and veterans T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones on the roster.

