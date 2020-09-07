Azahar files police complaint against HCA member for alleged abuse of him

Former India captain and Presidentof the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA)Mohammad Azharuddinon Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that amember of the association 'abused' him verbally, police said

Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committeemember of the HCA had used "abusive" language against him andan employee of the association over an administrative matter,they said

Based on the complaint, a case had been registeredagainst the HCA member under relevant Indian Penal Codesections, a police official told PTI adding furtherinvestigations were on.